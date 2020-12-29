Sign up
Photo 1684
Five Years Ago.... (4)
December 2015, and it suddenly becomes very noisey over the city centre as an RAF Chinook helicopter is hard at work moving equipment to help combat the flooding.
Here it lifts away from the roof of the River Foss flood gate control centre having delivered equipment there.
For some days this helicopter was used in several parts of the country assisting with heavy lifting to combat floods.
One friend was most annoyed with the media describing this as an army helicopter. The lifting in York was from an army base, but this is RAF owned (he was in the RAF).
Ian
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Fisher Family
@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
1684
photos
84
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P500
Taken
28th December 2015 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
flood
,
helicopter
,
chinook
