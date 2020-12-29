Previous
Five Years Ago.... (4) by fishers
Five Years Ago.... (4)

December 2015, and it suddenly becomes very noisey over the city centre as an RAF Chinook helicopter is hard at work moving equipment to help combat the flooding.

Here it lifts away from the roof of the River Foss flood gate control centre having delivered equipment there.

For some days this helicopter was used in several parts of the country assisting with heavy lifting to combat floods.

One friend was most annoyed with the media describing this as an army helicopter. The lifting in York was from an army base, but this is RAF owned (he was in the RAF).

Ian
Fisher Family

