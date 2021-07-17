Weather Vane

Sometimes it is in the small things around us that can stimulate our interest. Katharine and I spotted this on the roof of a house on our walk last weekend.



Weather Vanes come in a wide variety of designs - railway locomotives, ships, aircraft and a range of different animals, for instance but I think this is the first time I've seen one in the shape of a badger.



Sorry the post is rather later than usual, but Katharine and I have been on another Moorsbus trip and not been back home for very long. Photos from this trip will be posted in a couple of days