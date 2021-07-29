Central Cottage, Hutton le Hole

Many of the cottages in the village of Hutton le Hole are built of attractive yellowish stone and with pantile roofs, and Central Cottage is no exception. It is located beside a large grassy area, and a small stream runs some way behind it. The path running to the side of it leads to an attractive wooden footbridge over the stream.



The small low building at the right of the shot was once the village school, which was replaced by a larger building when the mining boom in Rosedale happened. Today there is no school in the village and this little old school is a residence.



A commom sight on the grassy areas of the village were sheep, who did a good job of keeping the grass short and tidy. I have not seen any sign of them this year, so perhaps that is a tradition that has ended.



Many of the cottages no longer have year round residents. Some are second homes for wealthy people from the cities, while others are holiday lets. The use of many buildings might have changed, but the attractive scenes around the village still endure. It would be a hard choice, but I think I would choose Hutton le Hole as my favourite village on the North York Moors.



Ian