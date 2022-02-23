Slow Train Coming

While in York city centre on Monday taking photos of the floods, I called at the railway station to see how travellers by rail were doing, and I was just in time to get this shot of the 10:54 service to Edinburgh. It was around 15:30 when I got to the station and it was pulling in, having been delayed by there being something tangled in the overhead power supply further south between Peterborough and Grantham.



I haven't seen a crowd like that waiting for a train since pre-covid times. The one plus for them is that many of them would be able to reclaim their fare, since they would arrive at their destination more than two hours late.



As a regular rail traveller before Covid-19 arrived, I have had my share of disrupted travel, but few delays as long as this.



And the title? - that came from the name of a Bob Dylan album released in 1979



