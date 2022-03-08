York Ice Trail - York Skyline

One of the larger ice sculptures on the Ice Trail at the weekend was this rather imposing York skyline featuring some of the best known historical buildings in the city. It was number 3 on the trail and was located in Exhibition Square.



From left to right they are: Micklegate Bar, York Minster, city walls and Cliffords Tower, Mansion House, Herbert House.



Immediately behind the ice sculpture is one of the large planters placed around the city at the beginning of last summer, and through the gap at the centre of the ice sculpture is a model of the art gallery forming a feature amongst the plants. The real art gallery forms the backdrop to the shot.



An amazing amount of work goes into creating the ice sculptures. There was a demonstration with an ice sculptor at work, and the speed and accuracy with which they work is remarkable.



Each sculpture has to be created twice. New sculptures are placed out for each day. By the end of the first day some were in quite a poor state due to melting, so it was necessary to replace them for the second day. Sunday was a warmer day, and Katharine went to look after lunch. One of the smaller ones of a penguin had already completely melted and others were rather worn. Perhaps next year it will revert to its early February date when it is a little cooler and the sculptures will last longer.



Ian