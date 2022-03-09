York Ice Trail - First York Park and Ride

This ice sculpture is another of the large ice sculptures, and was no 35 on the trail. It was, not surprisingly, sponsored by First Bus, who were one of the major sponsors of the Ice Trail. It was to be found in St Sampson’s Square and was close to the heart of the display. Nearby were two other completed ice sculptures and a display of ice carving. In Parliament Street, just to the south, were another five. For those less able to walk very far, this is the best area to visit, although it was rather crowded.



First Bus is the largest provider of bus services in York, and as well as traditional services it runs all six park and ride services (currently reduced to five while one site is used as a PCR testing site). Buses from the park and ride sites usually run every 10 mins (currently reduced to every 12 mins) into the city centre. The park and ride sites are each provided with large car parks so those travelling into York can park there and complete their journeys by bus, drastically reducing congestion in the city centre



Ian

