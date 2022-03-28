Bourne in Lights

This shot was taken by our daughter Louise, just over a week ago during a light show in the centre of Bourne, Lincolnshire.



This was one of a series of free events in the South Kesteven area of Lincolnshire designed to encourage and welcome people back into town centres. The events were funded by the government’s Welcome Back fund as an attempt to return life to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic. That might be a bit premature, but it did provide interesting entertainment for Louise and her family. They said that Bourne was very busy as a result of this lighting event.



This building was illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. The horrors and suffering of the Ukrainian peope continue as Russian forces continue to batter the country. As far as we know Katharine's relatives are still safe. They are fortunate to live in the western part of the country.



Ian