Daffodil

Spring, daffodils and Mothers Day go together here in the UK. This spring seems to be a good one for daffodils, and they have appeared in profusion around the banks below York city walls, making a very pleasing sight.



My mum used to love the view of the city walls as she left the railway station, with the daffodil display just across the road. This is my first year without my mum and I have missed her. But there are such fond memories as well, and this is a good day to remember some of the wonderful times we had.



Today is also the first day of the clock change to BST. I think it is a bit harsh that Mothers Day only lasts 23 hours!



Ian