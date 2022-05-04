The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Further along the scarecrow trail that Katharine and I followed on Saturday, I spotted this Very Hungry Caterpillar. It was a small element in a tableau of the Humpty Dumpty story. Several caterpillars were located in and around the scene, but I liked this one busy eating a leaf.



The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a story about a small caterpillar who emerges from an egg and begins eating everything in sight. After six days of eating fruits, sweets, and “junk” food, he gets a stomach ache. On the seventh day, the caterpillar eats a “nice leaf” and feels much better. The now big, fat and not-hungry caterpillar builds a cocoon around himself and finally emerges as a beautiful butterfly.



The story has been very popular for a long time. It was first published in 1969 and is still in print. Both our daughters loved it when they were young children, and they in turn introduced it to their children, with all of them liking it.



Ian