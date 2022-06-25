Technology Trial

This shot was taken at York railway station a week ago, and shows a unique rail vehicle.



Grand Central operates services between Sunderland, York and London, as an open access operator, so receives no government subsidy. Most of their rail vehicles are painted black with an orange stripe along the body side below the windows, but this vehicle has gone green - literally, with the orange body stripe replaced by green, and environmentally since it claims to be 'the World's first dual fuel LNG (liquid natural gas) powered passenger train'.



This is one of a number of experiments currently taking place to reduce the dependance of the rail industry on oil. Electrification would be the ideal answer, but it is likely to be many years before all lines suitable for electrification will be electrified, so for the prsent relatively modest amounts of money are being spent on reducing oil use.



Ian.