Scotch Corner

We move on now to our Sunday Moorsbus trip, and a much shorter ride this time, to do a walk from there, part of which involved a visit to this little church at Scotch Corner.



Mention Scotch Corner to most people in this area and they immediately think of a major junction between the A1 and A66 roads, but this is a much quieter place near the south-western edge of the Moors, near the top of a steep hill above the village of Oldstead.



There are two theories about the name of this Scotch Corner. One is that the drovers that herded the cattle from the Scottish uplands to the cities of the south were, in the main, Scottish. Another is that it is a reference to the earlier 1322 Battle of Old Byland in which the Scots, led by Robert the Bruce, trounced the English. It is believed the English, returning from an aborted invasion into Scotland, were camped at Shaw’s Gate on Oldstead Moor, a windswept spot less than a kilometre above Scotch Corner having marched south on the drovers’ road; King Edward II preferring the comforts of Rievaulx Abbey. The actual site of the battle is open to conjecture but what is known is that although the English had the advantage of high ground the Scots carried out a classic pincer attack and routed the English. Edward escaped by the skin of his teeth leaving behind his treasure, armour and privy seal. Today Oldstead Moor is unremarkable arable fields. No tourist information board marks the spot.



The chapel here is a much more recent feature, built after the Second World War from the ruins of a disused farm building by John Bunting, in memory of those Ampleforth schoolboys killed in the war. The carvings above the door are attractive pieces of work, but the church itself is locked so no chance of a look inside. Pre-covid there were occasional open days, so I'm hoping they restart soon so I can have a look.



