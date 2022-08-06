Well Travelled

On Thursday I paid a visit to the Railway Museum in York to see this latest arrival.



This rather large narrow gauge locomotive started life at the works of Sharp, Stewart and Company, of Glasgow. It was built for service in South Africa with the Cape Government Railway.



The railways of South Africa have their origins in the foundation and growth of diamond mining companies by European immigrants. The need to connect the inland mines to the coast for the export of diamonds meant that the railway system in South Africa grew massively in the late 19th century.



This locomotive worked for over 70 years, mainly in South Africa, but it finished it's working life in Zambia. It was donated to artist and conservationist David Shepherd by the then-President of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda. Shepherd had donated a helicopter to Zambia in 1974 to help prevent poaching. He received No 390 in return and brought it back to Great Britain in 1975.



Eventually David Shepherd gifted to the Railway Museum. It was until recently on display at Locomotion at Shildon, but was quite recently moved to York, and is on show in part of the museum with a distinctly international feel, with a Chinese steam locomotive, a Shinkansen coach from Japan, and a French built Eurostar power car.



