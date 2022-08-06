Previous
Next
Well Travelled by fishers
Photo 2252

Well Travelled

On Thursday I paid a visit to the Railway Museum in York to see this latest arrival.

This rather large narrow gauge locomotive started life at the works of Sharp, Stewart and Company, of Glasgow. It was built for service in South Africa with the Cape Government Railway.

The railways of South Africa have their origins in the foundation and growth of diamond mining companies by European immigrants. The need to connect the inland mines to the coast for the export of diamonds meant that the railway system in South Africa grew massively in the late 19th century.

This locomotive worked for over 70 years, mainly in South Africa, but it finished it's working life in Zambia. It was donated to artist and conservationist David Shepherd by the then-President of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda. Shepherd had donated a helicopter to Zambia in 1974 to help prevent poaching. He received No 390 in return and brought it back to Great Britain in 1975.

Eventually David Shepherd gifted to the Railway Museum. It was until recently on display at Locomotion at Shildon, but was quite recently moved to York, and is on show in part of the museum with a distinctly international feel, with a Chinese steam locomotive, a Shinkansen coach from Japan, and a French built Eurostar power car.

Ian

6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
616% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
Really nice! It looks like a toy train
August 6th, 2022  
Jesika
Really must visit one day. Is Rocket still there?
August 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise