Previous
Next
Local Freight Train by fishers
Photo 2301

Local Freight Train

An increasingly popular feature of railway galas is to include a demonstration freight train, and this shot shows a locomotive and goods wagons that might well have appeared at Pickering station up until the mid 1960s.

A small freight locomotive pulls a mixed load of vans, tank wagons, open coal wagons and others. It would stop at each station along a route, sometimes dropping off wagons, sometimes picking up others. Eventually the train would take it's mixed selection of wagons to a marshalling yard where the wagons would be sorted according to their eventual destination. They might have to be sorted again on their way, before finding themselves in another local goods train to get to their final destination.

All very inefficient, and most of this local traffic ended up on the roads, with the railways concentrating on bulk goods like coal, oil and aggregates. But it was interesting to see this example of a typical local goods train - except that it is all rather too clean and well looked after compared with what I remember from the 1960s!

Ian
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
630% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise