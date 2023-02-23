Time for a Snack

Another photo taken by Louise's husband in the Wellhead Park in Bourne, Lincolnshire, and here we have one of the local grey squirrels sat on a tree branch with a nut.



Grey squirrels were first introduced to England from North America in 1876 as an ornamental species to populate the grounds of stately homes. Around 30 separate introductions occurred until 1930 when it was realised that damage caused by the grey squirrel was recognised and it was made illegal to release a grey squirrel to the wild.



Sadly, one species to suffer as a result of the introduction of the grey squirrel was the native red squirrel. Grey squirrels carry the squirrel-pox virus which kills red squirrels, so as a result red squirrels have been driven north and west, away from the south and east where the grey squirrels are more numerous.



Numerous attempts are being made to re-establish red squirrels more widely and control the spread of grey squirrels, but with mixed results.



Ian