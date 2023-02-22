Mandarin Duck

This shot was taken by my son in law at the Wellhead Park in Bourne, South Lincolnshire. It is a beautiful park with lots of creatures, plants and history. The park is believed to have once been the site of a motte and bailey castle. The Wellhead Park gets its name from an artesian spring in St Peter's pool, a popular location for water birds.



A pretty and distinctive waterbird, the Mandarin Duck was introduced from the Far East as its name suggests, and where it can still be found in China, Japan, Korea and parts of Russia. It escaped, or was deliberately released, from captivity in the UK. Mandarin Ducks are actually quite shy birds, often hiding beneath overhanging willows and usually only forming small flocks.. Oddly for a duck, it nests in trees, sometimes high above the water. Here it can be seen with its neck and head feathers fluffed up.



Ian



