Kaleidoscope

To be honest, I would be quite happy in many ways to continue posting shots from the Colour and Light display on the south transept of York Minster, but that would be rather unfair on you all, and in due course would become rather boring. So today here is a kaleidoscope of images, some taken on Thursday last week, and some taken last night when I went to see it again, this time taking Katharine with me.



In many ways this light show reminds me of an autumn event that used to be held in York until a few years ago, known as Illuminating York. There would be at least one major light event, with other smaller events around the city centre. It became very popular, but unfortunately the city council decided to grow it into a major arts festival. Funding and sponsorship couldn't be raised, so the whole thing vanished.



The York BID team are to be complemented on the current display. The crowds were even bigger last night than they were last week, and many other areas of the city centre were much busier than normal, so I would think this should be counted as a great success in fulfilling the York BID team objective of drawing more residents into the city centre in the evening.



Ian