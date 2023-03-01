Previous
St Mary's Abbey, York by fishers
Photo 2456

St Mary's Abbey, York

St Mary's Abbey is a ruin in the heart of the city centre, York. It is located in the Museum Gardens, and it has featured in our project at least 16 times, but it is always interesting to find a new viewpoint for a familiar subject.

This shot was taken from the shelter of the old bowls pavillion, as I took shelter from yet another shower of rain on my afternoon walk today.

St Mary’s Abbey was first built in 1088. The ruins we see here are the remains of the church tower in what became one of the wealthiest and most powerful Benedictine monastery in England.

King Henry VIII banned all monasteries in England in the 1530s. The monks at St Mary’s were pensioned off in 1540 and some of the abbey buildings were converted into a palace for the King for when he visited York. Gradually other buildings fell into ruins and were used as agricultural buildings or as a source of materials for other buildings before being excavated by the Yorkshire Philosophical Society in the 1820s. Today the ruins are at the heart of a very attractive park.

For further views of the abbey, search 365 for 'St Marys Abbey'

Ian
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Glad you found some shelter! Good history as always
March 1st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great framing
March 1st, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely capture and history
March 1st, 2023  
