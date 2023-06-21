Previous
It Rained..... by fishers
It Rained.....

To say that yesterday was a disappointment is an understatement. It was raining when I woke up, and it carried on raining until the evening, so the nearest that I got to going outside was to point my camera through the lounge window and take a shot of this rose.

The rose is a Queen Elizabeth, which displays attractive large pink flowers - that is if the buds havent become waterlogged. Sadly there have been few flowers on the Queen Elizabeth roses so far this year, while some of the other roses have a lovely display. Hopefully we will soon see this one in flower.

There is also a ladybird in the shot, taking shelter below a leaf.

Ian
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Boxplayer ace
Sums up the day perfectly.
June 21st, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Nice dof and rain falling.
June 21st, 2023  
Jesika
It DEFINITELY rained. We managed most of morning walkies but the final quarter mile saw us absolutely soaked. But out of rain came some relief for our plants and creatures and you got this lovely picture.
June 21st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
June 21st, 2023  
