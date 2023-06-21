It Rained.....

To say that yesterday was a disappointment is an understatement. It was raining when I woke up, and it carried on raining until the evening, so the nearest that I got to going outside was to point my camera through the lounge window and take a shot of this rose.



The rose is a Queen Elizabeth, which displays attractive large pink flowers - that is if the buds havent become waterlogged. Sadly there have been few flowers on the Queen Elizabeth roses so far this year, while some of the other roses have a lovely display. Hopefully we will soon see this one in flower.



There is also a ladybird in the shot, taking shelter below a leaf.



Ian