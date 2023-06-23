Local Hero

Another shot taken on our meander around Knaresborough of a painting in an infilled window, and this one is titled 'Local Hero'.



The leaflet that we were using to find these artworks says 'James ”Ginger” Lacey was born in Wetherby and attended King James’s School, Knaresborough, before going on to be one of the best known fighter pilots of World War 2. The 18 planes he shot down was the largest number of any RAF pilot in the Battle of Britain. His total at the end of the war was 28 planes shot down.'



Interestingly, two of the characters in the Biggles books by WE Johns that I read so avidly in my early teen years were Ginger Hebblethwaite and Algy Lacey. I wonder if those names were inspired by this fighter pilot?



The artist who produced this artwork was Peter Kearney.



Ian