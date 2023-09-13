St Mary's Church, Stamford, Lincolnshire

Yet another of the churches that Louise and I explored during our time in Stamford was St Mary's Church. This time I thought I would share a piece of stained glass from the church.



Stained glass is a beautiful way of allowing light of many colours into a church, with not only interesting images, but patterns of light projected onto the interior of the building. Many windows have a story to tell. Here we find a number of well known bible characters.



On the left is Adam, and on the right Eve. In the centre is Mary, and her child Jesus, and either side of her the archangels Gabriel and Michael.



This is only part of a much larger window, but so often the detail can be overlooked in the larger windows, so I selected just this area.



Ian