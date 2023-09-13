Previous
St Mary's Church, Stamford, Lincolnshire by fishers
Photo 2651

St Mary's Church, Stamford, Lincolnshire

Yet another of the churches that Louise and I explored during our time in Stamford was St Mary's Church. This time I thought I would share a piece of stained glass from the church.

Stained glass is a beautiful way of allowing light of many colours into a church, with not only interesting images, but patterns of light projected onto the interior of the building. Many windows have a story to tell. Here we find a number of well known bible characters.

On the left is Adam, and on the right Eve. In the centre is Mary, and her child Jesus, and either side of her the archangels Gabriel and Michael.

This is only part of a much larger window, but so often the detail can be overlooked in the larger windows, so I selected just this area.

Ian
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
726% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Very nice window, I always enjoy stained glass.
September 13th, 2023  
Monica
Beautiful
September 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise