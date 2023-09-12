St John the Baptist Church, Stamford, Lincolnshire

Having shared the exterior of one of the impressive churches of Stamford, I thought it appropriate to share the interior of another church from the town centre.



This is St John the Baptist Church, a redundant Anglican church. It is recorded in the National Heritage List for England as a designated Grade I listed building, and is under the care of the Churches Conservation Trust.



The church originated in the 12th century, and a small amount of fabric from that time is incorporated in its structure. The tower was built at an uncertain time before the 15th century. The building of the rest of the church took place during the 15th century and was completed in 1451.



The interior was re-fitted during the 18th century. In 1856 it was restored in the High church tradition by the local architect Edward Browning, who had also worked on other churches nearby. There were further restorations in 1867, in 1897–99, and in 1903. In 1950–53 the north arcade was partly rebuilt, and the parapet of the tower was renewed. The church was declared redundant in 2003.



So what do I like about this church? Well, I love the stained glass, and as we entered my eye was drawn to the rows of angels along the roof. It also has some lovely tiled floors as well. As usual when I find a church that I like, I spent quite a while taking photos and enjoying the peace of the building.



Ian