Previous
Follow the Trail.... by fishers
Photo 2674

Follow the Trail....

....over the river to catch your train. This rather fun decorated plate is in the footpath at the entrance to Rotherham Bus Station, and there are a series of them to follow the route to Rotherham railway station. It is meant to be a 2-3 minute walk but we managed to take rather longer than that as I stopped to take a photo of each of the route markers.

I presume they were installed when the current Rotherham station was reopened in 1987.

There are only local rail services from Rotherham. There is a direct train to York 3 times a day, an hourly service to Doncaster and Sheffield, and a half hourly tram-train to the out of town shopping centre at Parkgate, and to join the tram network in Sheffield.

Ian
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
732% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Neat sign
October 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise