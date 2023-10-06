Follow the Trail....

....over the river to catch your train. This rather fun decorated plate is in the footpath at the entrance to Rotherham Bus Station, and there are a series of them to follow the route to Rotherham railway station. It is meant to be a 2-3 minute walk but we managed to take rather longer than that as I stopped to take a photo of each of the route markers.



I presume they were installed when the current Rotherham station was reopened in 1987.



There are only local rail services from Rotherham. There is a direct train to York 3 times a day, an hourly service to Doncaster and Sheffield, and a half hourly tram-train to the out of town shopping centre at Parkgate, and to join the tram network in Sheffield.



Ian