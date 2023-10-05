Rotherham Minster

In the centre of Rotherham, on a small ridge overlooking All Saints Square, there is an imposing church, now known as Rotherham Minster and formerly known as All Saints Church.



Records of a church date back to Saxon times, but the first large stone church on this site was built in the 12th century. Major rebuilding took place in the 14th and 15th centuries, predominantly in the gothic style.



Further major changes took place in the 18th century, and it was restored in the 19th century, and again in the early 21st century.



The photo was taken from Minster Gardens, created in 2011 on a site where shops and offices were closed and demolished in 2008.



The large heart in the foreground is the 'Heart of Steel'. Unveiled here in 2015, this heart is a full sized replica of 'The Heart of Steel', by the Sheffield sculptor Steve Mehdi, that will eventually form part of the 'Yorkshire Man of Steel', a landmark sculpture planned for South Yorkshire.



The Heart of Steel aims to raise funds for the Man of Steel through offering up to 150,000 people the opportunity to have their name - or name of a loved one - included on the heart in exchange for a donation. 10% of donations will also go to the British Heart Foundation, in recognition of the high rates of heart disease in Rotherham.



The centre of Rotherham has changed a great deal in recent years, and there is more change taking place, but I enjoy wandering and enjoying what remains of the places I remember.



Ian