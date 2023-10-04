Islamic Table Decoration

As part of the restoration of Clifton Park in Rotherham, the museum in Clifton House was also considerably improved, with lifts installed to make the displays fully accessible. The opportunity was also taken to redesign and develop the displays.



As part of this, there are displays that reflect the mixture of cultures and faiths that now live in the town.



The shot for today is taken from an Islamic display. Usually when I take photos of items on display in a museum, I take a photo of any information about the object, but I managed to miss the information about this. I find it an incredibly beautiful object. My online search found little information, except that it is described as an 'Islamic table decoration', and there are various designs available to buy.



I would be fascinated to know more about it, and its cultural relevance. If anyone can help, I would love to hear from you.



Meanwhile I will just enjoy its beauty.



Ian