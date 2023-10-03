Walled Garden

Between 2009 and 2011, Clifton Park in Rotherham was restored at part of the Heritage Lottery Fund’s Parks for People programme and a water play, new play areas, Garden House and walled gardens were added to a restored Victorian parkland landscape.



I was most impressed to find a new walled garden as part of the scheme - I can think of numerous walled gardens which have been restored, but nowhere else that has had a new garden built. It was also pleasing to see its use as a community engagement space.



This is the description of the garden, taken from the Clifton Park and Museum website - "This secluded and tranquil part of the Park offers a place for schools, volunteers and community groups to grow fruit, vegetables and herbs. There are apples, pears, cherries and other trees against the sunny south facing wall. Some plots are permanently planted, for example, with rhubarb, gooseberries, raspberries and strawberries. Other plots are maintained by groups to grow a variety of produce under the guidance of the Horticultural Officer. Schools can attend regularly to learn about the importance of plants and how they grow. Other features of this garden include the Walker sundial, a clay bread oven, a mosaic compass with the Walker crest by local artist Maggie Howarth and a huge stone trough."



Ian