A Walk in the Park

In this case we had a walk in Clifton Park in Rotherham during a day we spent in the town last Tuesday.



I rather liked this tree lined avenue leading towards Clifton House, now the home of a museum, but once the grand home of the Walker family, early industrialists in the town.



In 1783 Joshua Walker had Clifton House built, shortly after his marriage to wealthy heiress Susannah Need. Joshua was the son of the industrialist Samuel Walker who along with his brothers had founded the Walkers' iron and steel businesses in Rotherham in 1746. Clifton House was a very public declaration of his wealth and power and its position on top of a hill would have made it visible from across much of Rotherham.



The park was created from the remains of the grounds around Clifton House, after some of the land had been sold off for development. It was bought by the local council in the 1890s, and has been popular with generations of local residents ever since.



Ian