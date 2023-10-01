A Delicate Manoeuvre

I couldn't resist a final steam locomotive shot from the North Yorkshire Moors Railway steam gala. Here we see a visitor from the Severn Valley Railway, and owned by the 75069 Fund.



It was built in 1955 at the locomotive works at Swindon, and spent its life working on the Southern Region of British Railways. After a relatively short career it was taken out of service in September 1966 and sent to a scrapyard in South Wales. This scrapyard was well known for its large collection of steam locomotives, some of which were there for many years - it was more profitable to cut up old steel railway wagons than locomotives, so they were cut first. This gave chance for numerous groups of railway enthusiasts to collect enough money to buy a locomotive from the scrapyard, which is what happened with this locomotive.



75069 left the scrapyard seven years after it had arrived, and it then took a further eleven years before it was restored to working order.



The delicate manoeuvre mentioned in the title? - well the locomotive is moving slowly forward to couple to the teak coach on the right of the shot, ready for its next departure. If it moves too slowly, time can be lost resulting in a late departure.If it moves too quickly it can damage the coaches or itself, and possibly injure any passengers in the coaches. It seems like it was this kind of incident that happened in Scotland a couple of days ago with the Flying Scotsman.



This coupling took place without an issue and the locomotive and its coaches set off on time for its journey north to Grosmont.



Ian