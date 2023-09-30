The Railway to Malton

Or at least it was the railway line to Malton before the route was closed back in the 1960s. What is now the North Yorkshire Moors Railway was part of a route from York to Malton which then turned north through Pickering to cross the North York Moors and end at the coast at Whitby.



The preservationists took over the line between Pickering and Grosmont. The line from Grosmont to Whitby is part of a branch line from Middlesborough to Whitby and is still part of the national network. However the route from Pickering to Malton lost its tracks.



This shot looks through the arch formed by Pickering station roof, and you can see the two tracks merge and come to an end. Beyond the end of the tracks a short stretch of new road was built when the railway closed, so it is most unlikely that the preserved railway could be extended that way, though for many years it was the hope that a way might be found to do that. At the end of the track is an information board showing what the area looked like before the closure of the line.



At the north end of the route, at Grosmont, there is an agreement to allow trains from this railway to operate over the national network into Whitby, and that has given a major boost to visitors from Whitby, through Grosmont to Pickering.



Ian