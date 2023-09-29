Pickering Railway Station

As well as the beautifully restored steam locomotives, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway has gone to great trouble to create an authentic look to the various railway stations along the line.



This view from the footbridge looks along platform 1 and shows what has been done.



When the preservation group first took over the railway 50 years ago, the back wall of the two platforms was there, but there was no roof, just a small shelter on platform one. A few years ago, following a grant from the National Lottery and other generous donations, a new roof was installed, in the style that was very much like the original roof. Other facilities were also added, including a meeting room off platform two (that can't be seen in this shot), and where I once saw a wedding take place before the reception party went on the train.



Lots of minor details are in traditional style as well - several notice boards, and further along the platform some traditional enamel product advertisements. Ther are also traditional style signs and lots of other small details which help to recreate the look and feel of a traditional railway station.



Ian