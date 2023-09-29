Previous
Photo 2667

Pickering Railway Station

As well as the beautifully restored steam locomotives, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway has gone to great trouble to create an authentic look to the various railway stations along the line.

This view from the footbridge looks along platform 1 and shows what has been done.

When the preservation group first took over the railway 50 years ago, the back wall of the two platforms was there, but there was no roof, just a small shelter on platform one. A few years ago, following a grant from the National Lottery and other generous donations, a new roof was installed, in the style that was very much like the original roof. Other facilities were also added, including a meeting room off platform two (that can't be seen in this shot), and where I once saw a wedding take place before the reception party went on the train.

Lots of minor details are in traditional style as well - several notice boards, and further along the platform some traditional enamel product advertisements. Ther are also traditional style signs and lots of other small details which help to recreate the look and feel of a traditional railway station.

Ian
29th September 2023

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365.
730% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon
Great pov of this beautifully renovated station
September 29th, 2023  
gloria jones
Terrific pov...This railwy station looks clean and safe.
September 29th, 2023  
