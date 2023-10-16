St George's Church, York

Another location that we visited as part of York Unlocked was St George's Church, a building we had only previously seen from the outside, and which is an attractive stone structure opened in 1850.



At that time the Walmgate area was changing quite rapidly, with an influx of Irish immigrants due to the potato famine in Ireland.



The previous Catholic church for the area was far too small to cater for the needs of the influx, and this church was cinstructed to seat 500 people.



The name St George's comes from a previous mediaeval church, suppressed during the reign of Edward VI in 1547. The likely churchyard of the old church is opposite the current St George's. It is in this graveyard that the highwayman Dick Turpin is believed to be buried.



The church also contains an early 19th-century organ - believed to be the oldest organ in York. It was originally created by James Davies for the St Wilfrid's chapel, but was restored for St George's Church between the years 1861 and 1862 by Joseph Bell. It was once again restored through the National Lottery Heritage Fund in 2004.



Ian