Ukraine Costumes by fishers
Sorry for the interruprion to our York Unlocked tour, but both Katharine and I have been suffering the effects of a cold, so have done very little over the last few days.

The shots in this collage were taken in the Merchant Taylors Hall, and are part of a display by a Ukrainian lady who has lived in York for the last five years.

They are recreations of costumes dating from around 1700, and they show an interesting mix of influences from east and west. At that time there were strong trade links between Ukraine and the west.

It was also interesting to see the interior of the Merchant Taylors Hall as well, and particularly its mix of old and new stained glass.

Ian
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Junan Heath ace
Interesting shots!
October 15th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
How lovely to see, and what an interesting shot they make
October 15th, 2023  
