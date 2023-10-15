Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2681
Ukraine Costumes
Sorry for the interruprion to our York Unlocked tour, but both Katharine and I have been suffering the effects of a cold, so have done very little over the last few days.
The shots in this collage were taken in the Merchant Taylors Hall, and are part of a display by a Ukrainian lady who has lived in York for the last five years.
They are recreations of costumes dating from around 1700, and they show an interesting mix of influences from east and west. At that time there were strong trade links between Ukraine and the west.
It was also interesting to see the interior of the Merchant Taylors Hall as well, and particularly its mix of old and new stained glass.
Ian
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
2681
photos
91
followers
37
following
734% complete
View this month »
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
15th October 2023 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
costumes
,
ukraine
,
york unlocked
Junan Heath
ace
Interesting shots!
October 15th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
How lovely to see, and what an interesting shot they make
October 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close