Ukraine Costumes

Sorry for the interruprion to our York Unlocked tour, but both Katharine and I have been suffering the effects of a cold, so have done very little over the last few days.



The shots in this collage were taken in the Merchant Taylors Hall, and are part of a display by a Ukrainian lady who has lived in York for the last five years.



They are recreations of costumes dating from around 1700, and they show an interesting mix of influences from east and west. At that time there were strong trade links between Ukraine and the west.



It was also interesting to see the interior of the Merchant Taylors Hall as well, and particularly its mix of old and new stained glass.



Ian