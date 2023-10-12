York Unlocked - Freemason's Hall, St Saviourgate

Until the York Unlocked event last year, we had never been in a Freemasons building.We visited two buildings last year, and another one this year.



This one is located in St Saviourgate, a relatively quiet street in the city centre, and this shot shows their meeting room, with its subdued lighting, and lots of symbols and symbolism.



The members there were more than happy to talk to us - indeed they were looking to recruit new members, thouth they were not successful with us.



York Unlocked is a very good event, with around 50 properties not normally open to the public being opened for some part of the weekend, so we made a deliberate effort to visit places that we knew little or nothing about. We are already looking forward to the event next year!



Ian