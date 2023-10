This shot was taken from the top floor of the atrium in the Creative Department of St Johns University, and was one of several interesting views through the impressive windows on the southern side of the building.The left window frames pinacles at the east end of the Minster. The central window frames the central tower, and the right window frames the two western towers.York Minster is one of my favourite buildings in York, and it is always nice to find a new viewpoint for a photo. This is my third new viewpoint this year, the others being found here - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2023-05-13 and https://365project.org/fishers/365/2023-08-01 Ian