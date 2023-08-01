York Minster

Still with the Bomb Squad and their Educated Vandals exhibition in York, and here taking advantage of the view through the window at the top of the staircase, getting a different look at the towers of York Minster over the nearby rooftops.



York Minster has dominated the city centre for hundreds of years. It makes a useful landmark when navigating your way, and can be seen from several of the main roads leading towards the city.



York Minster is not only a well known feature of the city of Yorks, but also one of the best known landmarks in the County of Yorkshire. Today, 1st August, is Yorkshire Day so Happy Yorkshire Day to you all!



Ian



There are some good views of the Minster as it rises above the buildings in the city centre, but it was good to get a shot from this new viewpoint