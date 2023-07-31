Eyes

More from the Bomb Squad and their Educated Vandals exhibition in York, and here is a rather nice piece of a pair of eyes, one of the smaller pieces located on the staircase.



The image was originally black and white on a rather bland coloured background, so I converted the whole thing to black and white.



The artist, Prefab77 a.k.a. Peter Manning is a UK based artist whos origins and influences are in England, California and New York.



His website gives the following information about him: "His early training as a printmaker and designer for Her Majesty in the British Army was fundamental in influencing his early Untied Kingdom subject matter, going on to New York to work in fashion and branding which influences his current work. His fascination with portraiture and the female form stems from this period and is central to his imagery."



Posts for the next few days might be erratic in their timing, since we have Lucy and her family with us, and our grandchildren have a great deal planned to fill the time!



Ian