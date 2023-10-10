Atrium, Creative Department, St Johns University, York

Last weekend York had its second York Unlocked weekend, and Katharine and I had a list of places that we wanted to see. St Johns University opened up three areas to visitors, but we had visited two of them last year, so we concentrated on looking round the new Creative Department.



What is now St John's University in York has a long and distinguished history, dating back to before 1850, when it began life as a teacher training establishment. There are some wonderful old buildings from the early days which are still in use, while there are a range of more modern buildings as well.



This shot is taken in one of the most recent new buildings, which houses the Creative Department. This view is of the atrium, seen from the ground floor. The area is flooded with natural light, from a massive window off to the right of this shot, and through the roof. The building consists mainly of environmentally friendly materials, particularly wood, and there is a lovely smell of new timber as you enter the building.



We found the design eye-catching both inside and out, and there were some super views out through the main atrium window.



Ian