Ghosts in the Gardens 2023

Ghosts in the Gardens was an event first held two years ago. The ghosts are reflective mesh figures, and originally they were placed in various gardens around the city centre, particularly in the Museum Gardens, and were on display for several weeks.



This year the range of locations has expanded, and not all of them are gardens. This archer was on the battlements of Cliffords Tower. He had only just been put back on display after a very windy day. It was quite entertaining to watch two women getting him up a spiral staircase and then back into place by the battlements.



There are 39 ghosts to find this year, with a list of ghosts available, and a map showing the locations, though there is no information about how many ghosts can be found in each location, which makes it more of a challenge than last year, when at least you knew how many you were looking for in each location.



If you search the tag 'ghosts in the gardens' you will find quite a few shots from 2021 & 2022 that we have previously posted.



I'm sure we will be posting more shots from this year's display, when we have had time to find them - we have until early November to find them all!



Ian