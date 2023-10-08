Sign up
Previous
Photo 2676
Harvest
All Saints Church in North Street, York, had a harvest display at the end of September, so Katharine and I had a trip into the city centre to see the results of their efforts.
We were not disappointed, with quite a few small but very effective displays around the church interior.
We also met and had a conversation with two of the women who had been involved with the creation of the display.
Ian
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
2
1
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
2676
photos
91
followers
37
following
733% complete
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
Tags
york
,
harvest
,
all saints church
Corinne C
ace
Superb capture of this wonderful display. These ladies are very talented!
October 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 8th, 2023
