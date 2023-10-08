Previous
Harvest by fishers
All Saints Church in North Street, York, had a harvest display at the end of September, so Katharine and I had a trip into the city centre to see the results of their efforts.

We were not disappointed, with quite a few small but very effective displays around the church interior.

We also met and had a conversation with two of the women who had been involved with the creation of the display.

Fisher Family

Corinne C ace
Superb capture of this wonderful display. These ladies are very talented!
October 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 8th, 2023  
