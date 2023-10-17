Previous
Painted Glass, York Guildhall by fishers
Painted Glass, York Guildhall

The final place that we visited as part of York Unlocked was York Guildhall. It is a rather grand building, though to me it is rather sad that much of it is a mid 20th century reconstruction, rather than the ancient original, since that was badly damaged during a wartime air raid.

I rather like this stained glass, installed as part of the restoration, and designed and painted by the renowned HW Harvey of York.

It displays the history and architecture of the city, along with various well known people from that history, and is the sort of window that I can spend a long time studying.

Ian
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Very nice shot of this. So many windows like this suffered in the bombing campaigns. They have done a nice job of the restoration.
October 17th, 2023  
Pammy Joy
Very nice, I love a stained glass window
October 17th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic, and window love it👍😊
October 17th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous shot! So lovely!
October 17th, 2023  
