Painted Glass, York Guildhall

The final place that we visited as part of York Unlocked was York Guildhall. It is a rather grand building, though to me it is rather sad that much of it is a mid 20th century reconstruction, rather than the ancient original, since that was badly damaged during a wartime air raid.



I rather like this stained glass, installed as part of the restoration, and designed and painted by the renowned HW Harvey of York.



It displays the history and architecture of the city, along with various well known people from that history, and is the sort of window that I can spend a long time studying.



Ian