So today I went for a short walk, on the lookout for photo opportunities. I haven't been out for a week, with the cold I had, and its after effects, and I didn't have much idea what I wanted to find, except that something Autumnal would be a good idea, before the strong winds forecast to arrive and which will change things.

Well, on my arrival at Homestead Park, I found that they had some different wicker figures on display, from the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory display that they held in summer 2016, so there was an immediate photo opportunity.

Here we have Charlie Bucket on the left, Grandpa Joe at the back and an Umpa Lumpa in the foreground. Charlie Bucket and Grandpa Joe last appeared in our project here - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2016-07-26

So a worthwhile, enjoyable and interesting walk, and although I'm now rather tired again, the walk was worth the effort.

Ian
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

@fishers
