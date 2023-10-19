Purple Coneflower

I was rather surprised to find quite a few plants still with flowers in my walk through the Homestead Park yesterday. It is the first time I've been out for a walk for several days, and I really enjoyed it, though I was tired by the time I got home. Still, I now know I'm ready for my walk to the health centre on Saturday for my seasonal vaccinations.



I don't suppose the flowers in the Homestead Park will last much longer, since we are forecast to have stormy weather tomorrow. Many of the flowers are already rather battered, and the storm will make them even more battered, if they survive. Nice to get a few shots before Autumn and Winter really take hold!



Ian