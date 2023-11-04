Autumn in the Memorial Garden

This shot was taken yesterday when I was on my way to take photos of the floods in York. This garden is close to the River Ouse, with the river just beyond the trees. No sign of flooding affecting this garden though - the river bank here is a little higher so would need a higher flood to affect it.



As part of the upgrade to flood defences following a serious flood in 2015, work has taken place along the boundary of the garden (behind me). It has been rebuilt to act as a flood barrier, when before the work a very high flood could have allowed water through the gardens and behind the defences along North Street, affecting houses and business there. This was part of a large project to raise many of the defences in and around the city by 1 metre (3.3 feet), which is taking place over a number of years.



The nice thing is that it isn't easy to see that any work was done here, and the character of the area has been preserved, while at the same time reducing flood risk.



This garden also has an imposing war memorial, and it is a lovely setting for the Remembrance service on 11th November.



The colours in the trees are beautiful at the moment. I hadn't planned to call here for photos, but when I got off the bus nearby, the lovely colours caught my eye and I had to make a small detour!



Ian