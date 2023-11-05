Ghosts in the Gardens 2023 - Astronomer

Placed on the roof of the old observatory, this ghost is quite hard to see, with a background of trees hiding it, except at the particular position where I took this shot.



The observatory was built in 1832 and 1833 and is the oldest working observatory in Yorkshire.



Its 4 inch refractor telescope was built by York man Thomas Cooke in 1850 (He went on to make the then-largest telescope in the world).



The 4 inch refractor telescope was installed here in 1981 when the observatory was restored.The Observatory also houses an 1811 clock which tells the time based on observations of the positions of stars. It was once the clock by which all others in York were set and is still always four minutes, 20 seconds, behind Greenwich Mean Time. In the mid 19th century it would cost sixpence to check a timepiece against the Observatory Clock.



The observatory is sometimes open for visitors, and there are interesting displays inside the building.



I rather liked the idea of this ghost patiently waiting for the sun to set so that he could observe the stars.



The effectiveness of this observatory is reduced now, since there is so much stray light from the expanding city.



Ian