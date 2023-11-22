Standing at York Station

The third of the steam hauled specials at York railway station on Saturday was pulled by locomotive 45231 'The Sherwood Forrester' and once again came from London Kings Cross. This is the same type of locomotive as the one posted yesterday but from a rather different viewpoint.



As you can see on the left of this shot, there were a lot of photographers. I was stood in the midst of quite a crowd, something I wasn't too happy about, but for a brief time necessary to get the shot.



Locomotive 45231 was built in 1936 by Armstrong Whitworth, one of 227 loocomotives of this design built by them, from a total of 842 locomotives of this type. They were describes as 'mixed traffic' locomotives, designed for both freight and passenger services. This locomotive was in use until the end of steam on British Railways in 1968.



It was purchased by Michael Stephenson for preservation at Carnforth motive power depot which became Steamtown museum.



In 1973, 45231 moved to the Great Central Railway (GCR) at Loughborough and hauled the official opening train on this new preservation railway to Quorn on September 30th 1973.



Since then it has also worked on the Nene Valley Railway. In 2001 it was sold to Bert Hitchen, who had it restored for use on the main line. Its first main line tour was in 2005, and since then it has been used quite widely on special trains.



This shot is rather a contrast to that of its sister yesterday, with little steam and smoke, suggesting very efficient driving, but sadly without the drama!



Ian