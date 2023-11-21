Simmering at York Station

The second of the steam hauled specials at York railway station on Saturday was pulled by locomotive 44871 and came from London Kings Cross.



Sadly, from a photographers point of view, it pulled into platform 11, the most difficult platform to get good shots.



Locomotive 44871 was built at Crewe Works in 1945, and was one of 842 simular locomotives built between 1934 and 1951. They continued in service until the end of steam on British Railways in 1968, and this locomotive operated part of the journey of the last steam operated service on 11th August 1968.



It was sold to Dr Peter Beet and Graham Ellis and based at Carnforth in north Lancashire. Initially it could not operate on British Railways because there was a complete ban on steam locomotives being used. From 1972 the ban was slowly lifted and this locomotive was amogst the first to be used to haul special trains.



In 2006 44871 was sold to Riley and Son (E) Ltd who operate a railway locomotive engineering and refurbishment company, based in Bury. It received an overhaul and returned to steam in 2009. In 2010 it worked on the West Highland line in Scotland. Over the following few years it also spent time on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and the East Lancashire Railway as well as pulling excursions on the main line.



Eighteen locomotives of this type are preserved, and another one of them would appear at York station shortly after this one arrived.



Ian