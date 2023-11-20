Steaming into York Station

Saturday was a busy day at York railway station for those who like seeing steam locomotives at work, with three steam hauled special trains scheduled to arrive within 75 minutes.



This is the first arrival, running into platform 5 after its journey from Carlisle, with what remained of the morning sunshine glinting on the recently cleaned side of the locomotive, 'Scots Guardsman'.



The reason for all this steam activity? Well it was the ideal day for maintaining a happy marriage. A nice ride on a steam train, followed by an afternoon shopping on the first weekend of the York Christmas Market for 2023!



I didn't go into the Christmas Market. I had seen enough chaos on the roads, with a lot traffic congestion, as additional motorists tried to drive into the city centre, despite many shopping streets closed to traffic and only a limited amount of parking. I don't understand why people don't make more use of the Park and Ride bus routes, though they too were delayed in the traffic and many were running full. But fewer cars would help the Park and Ride run better and increase capacity because they would make more runs to and from the car parks around the city into the city centre.



If you want to learn a bit about this locomotive, search 'Scots Guardsman' on this site and you will find earlier photos that I have posted with history recorded in the notes accompanying the photos.



More from York railway station tomorrow.



Ian