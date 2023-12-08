A Big Bird in the Sky

It isn't very often that weather conditions are good for this kind of shot. A crisp cold day with not a cloud in the sky and very good visibility, and cold still air. Taken a couple of days ago when Katharine and I went to Helmsley, on the southern edge of the North York Moors.



Our bus takes us through some lovely villages, and beautiful frost covered countryside on our journey to Helmsley. It was a wonderful ride.



This shot was taken towards the end of our visit, and shows a Lufthansa Airbus A340-642 (registered D-AIHZ) on its journey from Frankfurt to Chicago at a height of 36,000 feet (6.8 miles, 11km). I hadn't realised before that Helmsley lay below quite a busy flight route, but there were a number of vapour trails following the same route.



Flight information is from the flightradar24.com website. It was fascinating using the site to track down which flight it was. In the end it was quite simple, since this flight was the only one in the area with a four engined aircraft.



Ian