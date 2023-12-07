Previous
A Quiet Corner by fishers
Photo 2733

A Quiet Corner

Another shot from Katharine, showing one of the alcoves in the lower part of the Christmas tree shown in yesterday's post.

I could really see myself sat in one of the alcoves enjoying a book in the midst of the hustle and bustle of a busy railway station. The woman in this shot is obviously on a journey, with her large suitcase, and taking advantage of this quiet corner.

I'm disappointed not to see this in person - in fact I haven't seen any of the St Pancras station trees since 2018. The trees are always impressive and very original, and well worth seeing if you are in the area.

Ian
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
