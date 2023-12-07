A Quiet Corner

Another shot from Katharine, showing one of the alcoves in the lower part of the Christmas tree shown in yesterday's post.



I could really see myself sat in one of the alcoves enjoying a book in the midst of the hustle and bustle of a busy railway station. The woman in this shot is obviously on a journey, with her large suitcase, and taking advantage of this quiet corner.



I'm disappointed not to see this in person - in fact I haven't seen any of the St Pancras station trees since 2018. The trees are always impressive and very original, and well worth seeing if you are in the area.



Ian