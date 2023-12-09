Previous
Cold and Frosty by fishers
Photo 2735

Cold and Frosty

Another shot from the trip that Katharine and I took to Helmsley a few days ago. The main purpose of our trip was to visit the Christmas tree festival at the church (more on that in a future post), but we also did a short walk around the north side of the town.

We set off on a path beside Borough Beck, which was fast flowing, with lovely clear water. Along the banks were patches of frost decorated vegetation as seen in today's shot. Our walk took a sharp right along a track at the northern edge of the built up area, with views north over the farmland. Then a turn south along a narrow lane which took us directly back to the Market Place.

Ian
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
It's like they were dipped in sugar! Lovely
December 9th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW fav
December 9th, 2023  
