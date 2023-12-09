Cold and Frosty

Another shot from the trip that Katharine and I took to Helmsley a few days ago. The main purpose of our trip was to visit the Christmas tree festival at the church (more on that in a future post), but we also did a short walk around the north side of the town.



We set off on a path beside Borough Beck, which was fast flowing, with lovely clear water. Along the banks were patches of frost decorated vegetation as seen in today's shot. Our walk took a sharp right along a track at the northern edge of the built up area, with views north over the farmland. Then a turn south along a narrow lane which took us directly back to the Market Place.



Ian