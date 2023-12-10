Helmsley Christmas Tree Festival

All Saints Church in Helmsley has for several years held a Christmas Tree Festival in early December. Trees are sponsored and decorated by a range of local businesses and organisations, and this year there were 21 trees to see. It is the first time that we have been to Helmsley for this event, and it was an enjoyable event. For several years we have planned to go but the Christmas rush has defeated us. Not this year though, and we were pleased that we finally got there.



This group of trees is in the south transept, more recently renamed St Columba Chapel, where there is a rather grand altar and an attractive range of wall paintings. Our eyes on this trip were on the trees though. Most of the tree decorations were hand made, and it was obvious that some organisations had great fun and some very creative ideas in the creation of their displays.



